Facebook activates 'Safety Check' after S.A. mall shootings

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday afternoon's shooting incident at a northeast-side mall prompted Facebook to activate its "Safety Check" feature.

San Antonio residents using Facebook on Sunday night were being prompted to click an "I'm safe" button to let friends and family know that they were not involved in the shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall, which left one person dead and six others injured. One of two suspects also was shot by a good Samaritan at the mall.

The Facebook "Safety Check" has been seen before in the San Antonio area during flooding situations, but this may be the first act of violence to prompt its activation here.

Others from around the country seeing the "Safety Check" show up on friends' pages were generally confused.

The "Safety Check" page is titled with "The violent incident in San Antonio, Texas" without providing details, although a small link for "more information" leads to a page listing recent San Antonio incidents.

