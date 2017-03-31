Eyewitness video shows pickup truck swerving before deadly crash

Courtesy: Jody Kuchler

A man who was following a pickup truck made emergency calls to the local sheriff's office in the minutes before the truck crashed into a church bus, killing 13 people.

A woman in the passenger seat of the car was shooting video showing the truck swerving in and out of its lane. Below is a clip from the 14-minute-long video acquired by KENS 5.

"He's all over the road," the man said on the phone in recordings obtained by KENS 5. "Somebody needs to get this guy off the road."

