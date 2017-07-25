Everyone is safe following a fully engulfed house fire on Simpson Avenue

ORANGE - A man was able to get his kids to safety before his home was engulfed in flames at the 1900 block of Simpson Avenue in Orange.

A neighbor made the call to Orange Fire Department after they noticed the man fleeing from the burning home.

Orange Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to put the fire out Tuesday evening.

Chris Jones was inside his home when he smelled smoke coming from the back bedroom. He attempted to open the door to the bedroom when the flames overcame the house according to the homeowner.

Jones stated that he suspects the fire was started by the window unit in his bedroom. However, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

He tried to fight the fire with a water hose but was unable to put out the fire. He immediately grabbed his three children and fled outside the back door of the home.

The back of the home was engulfed in flames. The home appears to be a total loss. No one was injured in the fire.

