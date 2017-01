A mobile home in Evadale is completely destroyed after an early morning fire.

Evadale fire fighters, along with volunteer firefighters from Buna, were called to County Road 855 around 4 a.m.

The couple who was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire was able to get out safely after they smelled smoke.

A cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.





