Father deported after mutilating 2-year-old daughter with scissors

Khalid Adem was deported after serving 10 years for mutilating his 2-year-old daughter with scissors.

Khalid Adem was ordered removed from the United States by a federal judge and returned to his native country of Ethiopia. It comes 10 years after a Gwinnett County jury convicted him of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. Prosecutors accused Adem of using scissors to mutilate his daughter's genitals.

“A young girl’s life has been forever scarred by this horrible crime,” said Sean W. Gallagher, field office director for the Atlanta ERO Field Office. "The elimination of female genital mutilation/cutting has broad implications for the health and human rights of women and girls, as well as societies at large."

Adem is believed to be the first person convicted of female genital mutilation in the United States. It became the catalyst for the criminalization of the act under Georgia law.

It's also a federal crime. Since 2003, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has arrested more than 380 individuals for human rights-related violations of the law. In that same time, ICE deported 785 known or suspected human rights violators.

ICE is encouraging anyone who knows of individuals committing these types of human rights violations to call the tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

