ESD4 firefighters, Port Arthur firefighters battle structure fire along Highway 365

Photo/Landon Conkle via Facebook

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Firefighters are battling a structure fire along Highway 365 in south Jefferson County.

The fire, which started in the garage and quickly spread, was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Highway 365 west of Port Acres.

The Port Arthur Fire Department sent two trucks and crews to assist the Jefferson County Emergency Services District 4 volunteer fire department with the fire.

One person was inside the home at the time but escaped without injury.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached a fireworks stand that was across from the home.

