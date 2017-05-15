Escaped inmate who fled, assaulted deputy following sentencing now behind bars

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The escaped inmate who fled and assaulted a Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Deputy after receiving his sentence, is now behind bars in the county jail.

Robert Lee Durant received a sentence of 8 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Jefferson County Drug Impact Court, before the incident around 11 Monday morning.

Durant was being escorted to the holding cell after he received his sentence when he fled from Deputies at Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Deputies were able to catch Durant briefly and tried to gain control of him. Durant was able to get away from the Deputies when he assaulted one of them by punching him in the face, and continued to run out of the building.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 12News, Durant was found around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Beaumont's north end. Sources say he was hiding at a residence off Trinidad and Magnolia Streets.

© 2017 KBMT-TV