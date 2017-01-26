Entergy finds possible cause of power outage affecting parts of Orange County

According to Entergy, a short in a major power line at the intersection of FM 105 and State Highway 62 is most likely the cause of a city-wide power outage, affecting the southeast area of Orange County.

Entergy workers tell 12News they are not sure when power will be restored.

At the same time, 12News Viewers reported large flaring happening at nearby chemical plants, but is unclear as to why the flaring occurred.

