Emergency supplies tax-free in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT - Are you prepared for this storm season? Monday is the last day to buy emergency supplies tax-free.
At M&D Supply in Beaumont, customers got their hands on items like flashlights, batteries, and weather radios thanks to the tax-free weekend which started on Saturday.
“It’s a time that they allow us to buy some items that you might need in case of an emergency that you won't have to pay tax on and it saves you money to get prepared for the season." Said Scott Floyd, Manager at M&D Supply.
According to comptroller.texas.gov emergency items include:
Less than $3000
Portable generators
Less than $300
Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Can openers - nonelectric
Carbon monoxide detectors
Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
Hatchets
Ice products - reusable and artificial
Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Floyd tells 12News the most popular items when it comes to storm preparation are batteries, flashlights, and generators.
For Billy Dunn, who also works at M&D Supply, he did not hesitate to buy some tax-free batteries over the weekend.
"Exactly what I was looking at batteries, and flashlights and candles stuff like that to stock up when the power goes out and stock up on water stuff like that." Said Dunn.
In 2015, the emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday was created by the 84th Texas legislature.
Find more information on tax-free emergency items log on: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php
