Emergency supplies tax-free in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT - Are you prepared for this storm season? Monday is the last day to buy emergency supplies tax-free.

At M&D Supply in Beaumont, customers got their hands on items like flashlights, batteries, and weather radios thanks to the tax-free weekend which started on Saturday.

“It’s a time that they allow us to buy some items that you might need in case of an emergency that you won't have to pay tax on and it saves you money to get prepared for the season." Said Scott Floyd, Manager at M&D Supply.

According to comptroller.texas.gov emergency items include:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Floyd tells 12News the most popular items when it comes to storm preparation are batteries, flashlights, and generators.

For Billy Dunn, who also works at M&D Supply, he did not hesitate to buy some tax-free batteries over the weekend.

"Exactly what I was looking at batteries, and flashlights and candles stuff like that to stock up when the power goes out and stock up on water stuff like that." Said Dunn.

In 2015, the emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday was created by the 84th Texas legislature.

Find more information on tax-free emergency items log on: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php

© 2017 KBMT-TV