Emergency Services stop at Baptist Hospital in Orange

ORANGE - People in Orange County are preparing for a longer ride to the Emergency Room.

Emergency Services ended Wednesday night at Baptist Hospital in Orange.

"They literally saved my life," said Dorraine Babcock.

About five years ago, she was bitten by a copperhead snake while picking green beans. Racing to the ER at Baptist Hospital Orange, Babcock knew every second mattered.

"I really don't think I could've made it to Beaumont in time," said Babcock. "The poison travels very fast in your system and it goes to your brain and your heart. Quick-care that [Baptist Orange] gave me was very, very important."

Babcock says it makes her nervous seeing emergency services shut down at the hospital on Strickland Dr.

Now patients will have to go by private car to a free-standing emergency room with stricter insurance policies or ride in an ambulance to Beaumont.

Acadian Ambulance Services is working to keep their new transport times as short as possible.

"We understand the concerns that they have [with] emergency services... no longer there, we want them to know that Acadian is committed to their emergency response and that we're going to take care of their needs in a timely fashion," said Operations Manager Jon Clingaman.

Baptist Hospital in Orange is still offering some services at the facility, like the sleep center, imaging and a pharmacy.



(© 2017 KBMT)