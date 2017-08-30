Emergency, informational phone numbers for Beaumont

. (Photo: KING)

The floods in Houston have put a strain on emergency services phone numbers, but authorities say they are answering the lines as quickly as possible.

**Call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.**

Do not use 911 to check on the status of the weather, flooded roads, power outages, or anything that is not an emergency. These calls delay help to people in true emergencies.

Rescue or medical assistance: 911 or 311

Damage assessment phone line: 409-785-4700

