Emergency crews respond to tanker explosion on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police shut down traffic to the Harbor Bridge Thursday after an 18-wheeler crashed, rupturing its tank and causing an explosion.

Initial reports are that the tanker was hauling crude oil when it crashed at the base of the Harbor Bridge. The bridge has been closed to traffic as crews work to put out the blaze and clear the scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. According to police, the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge is open to get to I-37 but not downtown.

The following areas are shut down until further notice:

Highway 181 southbound turnaround

I-37 and Chaparral

Carancahua at Winnebego

Highway 286 northbound to the I-37 southbound flyover

I-37 southbound to Highway 181 northbound

Mesquite at the base of Harbor Bridge on Highway 181

Ramp to I-37 and Highway 181

Buffalo and Carancahua to bridge on ramp

I-37 ramp to Mexico

Buffalo and Artesian

Firefighters appeared to have the flames under control by around 12:30 p.m. 3News is on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Photo courtesy Facebook viewer Jenny Reyes

