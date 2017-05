Emergency crews are battling an early morning house fire in the 800 block of 6th Street in Port Arthur.

Crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors tell 12News the house was abandoned. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

