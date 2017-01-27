Embracing Emily: girl's wish to be principal for a day fulfilled at Nederland school

NEDERLAND - One of Emily Neild's lifelong goals was to be a principal for day. It was a goal met with smiling faces and loving hearts Friday at Highland Park elementary.

"I got to meet kids that go to school her and I got to help the office and I signed papers,” Emily said.

Lunch turned into an hour full of dancing for this ten-year-old ballerina hopeful.

"It was fun and I was excited I got to do it."

Seeing a smile on this Beaumont girl's face meant the world to her mother, Andrea.

"Days like today are awesome, they're amazing and I wish it could be every day,” Andrea said.

“I wish that every single day was a great for her but when we have great days like today we treasure them and hold them close,” Andrea said.

It was only fitting that the mayor of Nederland declared today Emily Neild Day to acknowledge the bravery Emily has shown fighting an incurable disease.

"Out of anybody, Emily handles this with such grace and such dignity and she shows me who I want to be when I grow up, because she just came programmed that way. And you can't teach that," Andrea said.

Emily would say different, insisting she gets her strength from her mother.

"She's the best mom,” Emily said.

Andrea says she is blessed that she can see her daughter smile day after day.

"You would not know the hand of cards she's been dealt, is such a crummy one, because she holds it so well. You would think she has the best cards in the whole wide world," Andrea said.

(© 2017 KBMT)