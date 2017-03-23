BEAUMONT - Beaumont Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 465 Jay Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the rear of the home on fire.

The home was operating as an assisted living facility, housing two patients at the time. The provider was able to evacuate the two residents before anyone suffered any injuries.

The sprinkler system activated and kept the flames out of the home. The fire originated on the back porch and appears to be caused by an electrical short.

The elderly residents were transported to Christus St. Elizabeth by Beaumont EMS in order to be checked out by medical personnel as a precaution.

