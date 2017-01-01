Elected officials in Hardin & Orange County get ready for 2017

HARDIN AND ORANGE COUNTY - A fresh new start for new elected officials in Hardin and Orange County Sunday.

Both counties holding swearing in ceremonies in new roles for the year. In Hardin County, the ceremony included the swearing in for two District Judges, District Attorney, County Attorney, Sheriff, four Constables and many more officials.

"You have to open to new ideas and to new challenges." said Hardin County Sheriff, Mark Davis.

Davis told 12News he is looking forward to the new year with lots of plans on his plate. "We got a lot of good ideas and a very good staff so I am excited about what were bringing to the office."

In Orange County, new Vidor Police Chief, Rod Carroll taking the oath to protect and to serve in front of dozens, along with Jimmy Lane Mooney.

The former Orange County Patrol Deputy has a new title as Constable for Precinct 4. "I have several deputies that are coming onboard with me and they are really great deputies." Mooney told 12News.

Mooney stood outside the Orange County Courthouse to take pictures with supporters and family members following the ceremony.

"I am going to be available for the community and my phone will always be on and my door will always be open." said Mooney.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens' swearing in ceremony will take place on Monday at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

