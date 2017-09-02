Elderly woman found floating in Harvey flood water in Port Arthur

An elderly woman's body was found floating in flood water in Port Arthur Saturday morning, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett confirmed.

The 88-year-old woman was found inside a home in the 2600 block of 22nd St., face down in two to three feet of water caused by the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Justice of the Peace Burnett drove to the scene around 11 a.m. Saturday. He described the woman's residence as a standalone home -- but did not immediately identify the victim.

Investigators were trying to determine a cause of death early Saturday afternoon.

