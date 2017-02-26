Eight vehicle crash on Neches River bridge, four people transported to local hospital

ORANGE COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to an eight vehicle crash that took place on the Neches River bridge on I10 in Orange County at approximately 1:15p.m

A 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling Westbound on I10 followed by a 2014 Ford Mustang. The driver of the Chevrolet reduced his speed for stopped traffic and was rear-ended by the Ford.

A 2016 Toyota SUV, a 2006 Ford pickup truck, a 2014 Toyota passenger vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet passenger vehicle and a 2016 Honda SUV were all traveling Westbound on I10 and all came to a stop after the initial crash between the Chevrolet and the Mustang.

The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck towing heavy equipment failed to control his speed and rear-ended the Honda SUV. After colliding with the Honda, the vehicle's momentum caused it to strike the Chevrolet passenger vehicle, the Toyota passenger vehicle, the Ford pickup truck and the Toyota SUV. The impact between the Chevrolet pickup towing the heavy equipment and the Toyota SUV pushed the Toyota SUV into the Ford Mustang that was involved in the initial crash.

18-year-old Shaeli Howell, the driver of the Mustang, and 18-year-old Jewel West, her passenger, were both transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck towing the heavy equipment was identified as 16-year-old Joseph Pavlicek of Needville, Texas. Pavlicek was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with unknown injuries. The passenger, 61-year-old Crayden Bosak of Needville, was also transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 were closed for approximately two hours, but have since reopened.

The driver of the Mustang, Shaeli Howell, and the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Joseph Pavlicek, were both issued a traffic citation for failure to control speed.

There are no further details to be released.

(© 2017 KBMT)