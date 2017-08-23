Driver fleeing Vidor Police officer strikes 18-wheeler head-on, shuts down Highway 12

VIDOR - A driver fleeing a Vidor Police officer struck an 18-wheeler head-on a nd had to be extricated from their pick-up truck Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck which shut down Highway 12 happened just east of the intersection of Linscomb Road and the highway.

A Vidor officer attempted to pull the truck over at about 1:40 p.m. for a traffic stop after the officer noticed the truck failing to stay in its lane several times according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

The officer, with his emergency lights activated, was pursuing the truck as it struck another truck going through the intersection and left it's lane striving the 18-wheeler head -on Carroll said.

The 18-wheeler then left the road and it's cab became engulfed in flames according to Carroll.

The driver of the fleeing pick-up had to be extricated from the truck and was transported by ambulance to Christus St Elizabeth Hospital Carroll said.

The other two drivers were treated by EMS on the scene he said.

