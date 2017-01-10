Driver fled on foot after crashing into Fast Stop Food Store

BRIDGE CITY - According to Bridge City Police Department, a truck wrecked into the Fast Stop Food Store located at 2410 Texas Avenue at approximately 8:30 Tuesday evening.

The driver of the truck pulled out of the store immediately after the crash and drove down the road where the truck crashed for a second time.

The driver fled the scene on foot. Police are currently looking for the suspect and have impounded the truck.

