Driver arrested following Christmas Day crash

ORANGE - A driver is behind bars following a Christmas Day crash in Orange.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Strickland Dr. and W Park.

Crews at the scene report the driver of one of the vehicles was given a field sobriety test before being handcuffed and taken away by police officers.

Two people who were in the other car involved were taken by private car to Baptist Orange for medical treatment.

Orange police have not released further details about the crash at this time.





