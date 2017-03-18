DPS: Tire blow-out leads to deadly rollover on SH73

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers indicate a tire blow-out caused a deadly rollover crash on Highway 73 Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m. Troopers along with Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover on SH73 between LaBelle Rd. and Boondocks Rd.

A DPS Spokesperson said as a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on Highway 73, the vehicle experienced a blowout on the rear tire, which was a donut spare tire. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest.

Investigators say the front passenger, Jamie Lynn Levron, 23, of Hamshire, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, Kathy Levron, 56, of Port Arthur, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A 5-year-old child riding in the back seat was not injured but was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Troopers said the investigation remains open at this time.

