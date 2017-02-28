DPS responding to reported four car head-on wreck south of Buna

(Photo: Eslinger, Walter)

JASPER COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to reports of a four car head-on wreck in Jasper County.

The wreck was reported to be at the intersection of Highway 62 and FM2246 about five miles south of Buna according to DPS.

There are multiple injured at the scene but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

12News has a crew on the way and will update as we can confirm more.

(© 2017 KBMT)