DPS responded to report of head-on crash on highway 62 in Jasper County

(Photo: Eslinger, Walter)

JASPER COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a four car head-on wreck on highway 62 at FM2246 in Jasper County at 5:15 Tuesday evening.

A 1995 Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 62. The driver pulled onto the shoulder of the roadway and attempted to make a u-turn in front of a 2013 Chevrolet passenger vehicle. As the driver of the Ford began to make the u-turn, the vehicle was struck in the driver-side door by the Chevrolet.

19-year-old Bryant Donnell Jr of Buna was the driver of the Ford and was not injured in the crash.

26-year-old Patricia McDuff of Orange was the driver of the Chevrolet and did not sustain any injuries.

Donnell was issued a traffic citation for turn when unsafe. There are no further details to be released.

