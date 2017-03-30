DPS releases names of 15 bus crash victims

A crash between a pickup truck and church bus left 12 people dead and three injured. (Photo: KENS)

NEW BRAUNFELS – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of the 13 victims who died and two survivors from Wednesday afternoon’s bus crash.

On Wednesday night, the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels posted online that 13 of the 14 passengers in their church bus "were called home to Jesus." They said the remaining survivor of the bus was in the hospital.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday when a pickup truck veered into the oncoming lane and collided with the church bus on Highway 83 near Garner State Park. The bus was carrying a group of the church’s senior adults who were returning home from a three-day retreat.

The investigation will continue Thursday as NTSB personnel arrive to begin the federal investigation with the assistance of DPS personnel.



Names of the deceased bus victims:

Howard Bryan Allen, 81, of New Braunfels

Rhonda Barlow Allen, 61, of New Braunfels

Avis Scholl Banks, 83, of Austin

Harold Boyd Barber, 87, of New Braunfels

Margaret Robinson Barber, 82, of New Braunfels

Murray William Barrett, 67, of New Braunfels

Donna Elizabeth Hawkins, 69, of Schertz

Cristie Clare Moore, 68, of Cibolo

Mildred Goodlett Rosamond, 87, of New Braunfels

Addie Maurine Schmeltekopf, 84, of New Braunfels (died at University Hospital in San Antonio)

Sue Wynn Tysdal, 76, of New Braunfels

Dorothy Fern Vulliet, 84, of New Braunfels

Martha Holcomb Walker, 84, of New Braunfels

*the deceased were taken to Rushing Estes Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde*



Injured passenger from church bus:

Rose Mary Harris, 64, of New Braunfels (Airlifted to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition)



Injured driver of the pickup truck:

Jack Dillon Young, 20, of Leakey (airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio in stable condition)

