DPS: Motorcycle rider dies after hitting deer in Jasper County

A motorcycle rider from Shepherd, Texas died at the hospital after he hit a deer on FM 365 in Jasper County.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis said the accident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday around 2 miles east of Kirbyville. She said Harvey Youngblood II, 51, of Shepherd, was going west along FM 365 when a deer jumped in front of his motorcycle. Youngblood was taken to Jasper Memorial hospital with serious injuries and doctors were unable to save his life.

Sgt. Davis said Youngblood was not wearing a helmet.

