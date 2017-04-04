Dozens gather at BISD candidate forum in the avenues

BEAUMONT - A candidate forum was held on Tuesday to educate the community on the candidates running to become board members for the Beaumont Independence School.

The forum was hosted by the Diversity Group of Beaumont at the West Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The Diversity Group is made up of men and women from different cultures, backgrounds, and areas of Beaumont who come together to better understand each other, the community and its needs.

This group includes members of the Baptist Ministers' Union, League of United Latin American Citizens, Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, the NAACP, Diocese of Beaumont, Mike Getz, Ministerial Brotherhood Alliance, YMBL, and Cathedral Church.

At the forum, the candidates had the opportunity to speak to the community and answer many of the questions.

The next forum will be held on April the 6th at the Wesley Methodist Church on 3810 North Major Dr. Beaumont, TX 77713

The forum will start at 6 PM and it is open to the public.

