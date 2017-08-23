KBMT
Downpour of Beaumont shoppers prepare for Gulf storm Harvey

Juan Rodriguez, KBMT 8:03 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

BEAUMONT - Thousands of Southeast Texans are making their way to local grocery stores to prepare for Harvey, many of them are grabbing water and other storm supplies.

"Don't wait until the last minute when there's no water on the shelves, get the water while it's here," says Zuri Robnett, Shopper in Beaumont.

The downpour of shoppers like Robnett and Jakeya Johnson are taking their time to prepare, while Harvey approaches the Texas coast.

"We've been dealing with storms so long that you naturally know how to prepare for it," Robnett explains.

"It's not going to be as bad but you have to be prepared, you never know," Johnson says.

This storm preparation goes beyond just shopping for necessities.

"Even old school remedies like filling your bath tub with water," Robnett says.

And while many sit back as the storm approaches, they say it's always best to be safe than sorry.

"Make sure your house and your stuff are secure, other than that pray," Robnett explains.

 

