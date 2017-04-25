Doorbell camera catches thief stealing package off west Beaumont front porch

Colton Weaver owns a home in the 1000 block of Westmeadow Drive in Beaumont . He's in shock after a thief stole a delivered package off his porch while he was at work.

Weaver said he recently purchased a ring video doorbell which alarms home owners every time someone walks up.

Last Thursday, when the package was delivered, he said he received a text message with a link to the live stream of his new iPad being delivered, but one hour later a second person approached the door, sending out another message. That man picked up the package and took what was inside.

"They said their video on the ring products is good enough to actually use facial recognition software in some cases but this guy was wearing sunglasses so I don't know if it's going to work that way but if it does it does and I hope this guy gets caught," said Weaver. He contacted the Beaumont Police Department last week shortly after the incident. The Ring service reached out to Weaver and telling him this video (featured below) is one of the clearest recordings since the product was released, and that several national security companies are interested in showcasing the video to promote its effectiveness in the near future.

Doorbell camera catches thief stealing a delivered package DOORBELL CAMERA catches a thief in Beaumont's west end. Lance Edwards will tell you about the device that captured a man stealing a delivered package off his front porch in broad daylight while he was at work. #UPwithUS Posted by 12NewsNow on Tuesday, April 25, 2017

