Donation equips Navasota Police officers with new body armor

(Photo: Ian Smith)

NAVASOTA, Texas - It's heavy duty armor that could save an officer's life.

"The things that encompass, that are going on across the nation is something that we have to account for," said Chief Justin Leeth with the Navasota Police Department.

The gear is used for critical events like active shooter situations and will be worn over normal protective gear.

The department has two sets of gear on the way but more is needed to equip the entire staff.

To help out, Grimes County Crimestoppers, a nonprofit, donated $3,000 for the gear.

Four sets of gear will be purchased with the donation money, bringing the total to six sets of gear.

"It gives a little more protection against rifle rounds, where the normal concealable body armor is for everyday use," said Adam Dodson with the department.

Thanks to the donation, the department is ahead on reaching it's goal of getting 18 sets of gear.

The new gear will arrive in a few weeks.

