Dog saves owner from massive house fire in Mauriceville

MAURICEVILLE - Jonene Burton was sound asleep when the fire started. It was not until her dog Mickey began licking her in the face that she realized her home was up in flames. She scrambled to grab her valuables and mickey. Thankfully she was on the bottom floor and was able to escape through a window. That's when she went to a neighbors house and called 9-1-1.

Jonene Burton has been living in the home for about 18 years. Her family is thankful she got out unharmed. Her brother-in-law, Phillip Labarbera, tells 12News he was shocked when he heard the news about Burton's home and rushed over to make sure she was safe.

"Just wanting to get out here and see that she was okay and see how bad the damage was," said Phillip Labarbera.

Orange County ESD4 Fire Captain Partain told a 12News photographer that a dispatcher got the call around 3 a.m. from a home in the 8500 block of Hiler Road. This is off of Hwy 1136 in Mauriceville. The two-story house was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived.

Labarbera has worked in EMS for 20 years and says these type of calls are never easy.

but he always hopes for the best outcome and this case hits this close to home.

"You know the things in the house can be replaced but thank goodness there wasnt any personal injury. It was very relieving to see that everybody turned out okay."

The house is a total loss. An investigator has not yet determined the cause of the fire, but Burton believes it was from a space heater in the room next to hers.

One firefighter was treated for an injury.

