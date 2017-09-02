Do you have a loan? You might be able to defer your payment because of Harvey

Multiple credit unions in southeast Texas are deferring consumer and mortgage loan payments as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

DuGood Federal Credit Union announced Saturday consumers would be allowed to defer payments by 30 days if said payments were less than 45 days past due. Borrowers who did not want the deferral were told they could make payments as scheduled and normal interest would accrue.

DuGood's Vidor and Orange branches were still closed Saturday due to flooding. But, the Jasper, Nederland, Port Neches, Lumberton and Eastex Freeway drive-thrus were open Friday. And, online transactions were being processed normally.

Neches Federal Credit Union also deferred loan payments for one month. The credit union's Dowlen Branch and Pearl Branch in Beaumont remained closed Friday, while the Magnolia and Nall Street branches in Port Neches, the Nederland Avenue branch in Nederland, and the Country Lane Drive branch in Lumberton were re-opened. The Texas Avenue branch in Bridge City had its drive thru open Friday. Mobile transactions were working fine.

© 2017 KBMT-TV