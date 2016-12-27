Disturbing new details in attack on off-duty officer

PORT ARTHUR - 12News has learned some disturbing new details in the aggravated assault of a Port Arthur police officer. According to the probable cause affidavit, Jerry Daws is the Port Arthur Police Officer that was assaulted.

It turns out the second suspect charged in connection with the case is the officers soon to be ex-wife.

A spokesperson for the Port Arthur Police Department told 12News that PAPD is not releasing any information on the case, however we obtained a probable cause affidavit which confirms 44-year-old Kelly Daws admitted during an interview with police that she had multiple conversations with her boyfriend, 46-year-old Joal Morgan Riley, of Woodville, about her need to get rid of her soon to be ex-husband.

Daws also admitted that she knew of the impending attack ahead of time and that Riley had been surveilling the officer.

Joal Riley is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

Kelly Daws has been charged with aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $400,000. She bonded out around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the charges against Riley and Daws are the result of the stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Thursday at the Willow Lakes Apartment Complex.

During a news conference, Monday night, Chief Deputy John Owens said, "the investigation's ongoing....It's fluid. We're still gathering evidence, speaking to potential witnesses and putting this case together. We've been able to reach a point where we were able to find probable cause to place this person under arrest and we did so. However, there is still a lot of work to be done regarding this investigation."

The officer who was stabbed was released from the hospital on Friday.

