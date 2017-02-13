District Executive Committee reaches decision following the Silsbee/LC-M brawl

BEAUMONT - The 22-4A District Executive Committee met Monday morning to decide the penalties that would be handed down following the Feb. 7 basketball game between Silsbee and Little Cypress-Mauriceville. The DEC ruled that the game would be counted as a double forfeit.

The game originally ended as an LC-M forfeit and 2-0 Silsbee win, following a fight that broke out between players during the second quarter of the game.

The fight resulted in Silsbee sophomore, Devon McCain, being suspended for the remainder of the season.

The committee chose not to hand down any other penalties regarding the handling of the situation by the two schools.

The schools had the option of taking a mutual forfeit or finishing the game at a later date by playing 3 on 3. Silsbee Superintendent, Richard Bain, believes the right decision was made.

"I think everybody felt that it would be in the best interest of both schools and both teams to try and put this behind us and move forward," said Bain. "So a mutual forfeit, in this instance, I think is best for everybody."

Both Silsbee and LC-M have one district game remaining on their schedules before the playoffs begin.

