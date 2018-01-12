Dishman Elementary briefly evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak in boiler room

Dishman Elementary School

BEAUMONT - Students and staff at Dishman Elementary School in Beaumont were briefly evacuated Friday morning due to a carbon monoxide leak.

All buildings buildings were cleared once the leak was determined to be limited to a boiler room according to a release from the Beaumont Independent School District.

All students are safe and now back in class according to the release.

The gas has been turned off and maintenance crews are working to obtain a rental boiler system the release said.

From the Beaumont Independent School District...

At approximately 8am, the carbon monoxide detectors sounded at Dishman Elementary. Students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building. The Fire Dept. quickly arrived to assess the situation. Students and staff were moved to the new gym, a detached building, after clearance was obtained from the fire department. After a thorough assessment, the building was cleared by the fire department and students and staff were returned to the main building to resume their regularly scheduled day. The boiler room was the only affected area as the boiler system had a gas leak. The gas has been turned off and maintenance is working to obtain a rental boiler system.



© 2018 KBMT-TV