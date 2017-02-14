Disabled veteran all smiles after receiving random act of kindness
It was a great start to Valentine's week for Travis Goodwin. The disabled Marine Corps veteran received a note and twenty bucks while his truck was in the Walmart parking lot Sunday Afternoon in Vidor.
February 14, 2017
