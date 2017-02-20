Digging deeper: teacher track record

The story is one prosecutors, such as assistant district attorney Kim Pipkin, say they hear all too often: teachers convicted of having an improper relationship with a student.

"The role they play in kids' lives should be to teach them, to guide them, to educate them," says Pipkin. "Not to be having sex with them."

Just a few examples of Southeast Texas educators convicted in the past few years include Sondra Reed in Vidor, Timothy Verdon out of Hamshire-Fannett and Kip McFarlin from Port Arthur. They all lost their teaching credentials as a result, but a year-long investigation by USA Today reporter Steve Reilly suggests McFarlin should have lost his years before he started sleeping with a 16-year-old Port Arthur Memorial student.

"We felt it was important to tell the story and illustrate the steps along the way that led to a student being harmed by a teacher," Reilly says.

12News requested a prison interview with McFarlin, but he declined to answer our questions, as did his previous employers.

McFarlin started teaching at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in 1994. He resigned in 1997. McFarlin then spent seven years teaching at Nederland High School before resigning in 2004. His next stop: Orangefield.

During his less than two years there, he was suspended with pay after he "acted unprofessionally" and made "inappropriate remarks" to female students, according to letters from the district's attorney to then-superintendent Mike Gentry. Those letters include details such as "Six girls were able to substantiate inappropriate conversations made by Mr. McFarlan (sic)" and that he "has not touched any students but is guilty of gross stupidity."

The attorney then makes the recommendation that the principal "first meet with Mr. McFarlan (sic) and ask for his resignation for personal reasons" because "he and Orangefield Independent School District would be better served to accept a resignation." After all, the attorney points out, a termination hearing would "be very expensive and divisive for the district."

"The school district's attorney said, 'Look, we don't have to end this teacher's career. We can get him a 'graceful exit.' That's exactly what they did. They allowed this teacher to move to a different school district," says Reilly.

Read the letters from Orangefield ISD's Attorney to Then-Superintendent Mike Gentry

Two years after his resignation in Orangefield, McFarlin was up for a job in Port Arthur. That district's director of personnel testified that when he contacted Orangefield regarding McFarlin, Orangefield informed him that it had no concerns regarding McFarlin.

The chemistry teacher and coach's advances on a 16-year-old Port Arthur Memorial student eventually led to his 2012 arrest and 2014 conviction.

Major John Owens with the Port Arthur Police Department isn't surprised that school was McFarlin's last stop.

"Any time there is the slightest indication or question in the principal or superintendent's mind that there's something, we look into that. We're called," Owens says.

When asked whether he thinks improper teacher/student relationships are an underreported crime, Owens replies: "Without a doubt. Without a doubt. I really, truly believe that. I'm not going to say it's widespread, but I think it's going on."

Texas law requires districts to report "educator misconduct that results in termination or resignation," but in a letter to the superintendent, Orangefield's lawyer recommends not doing so because "he is not guilty of abuse or an unlawful act with a student, just inappropriate and stupid remarks."

"Some of the experts we talked to say it's so rare that a school district finds out all the details of teacher misconduct," Reilly says. "So often it flies under the radar that when it is caught, it's very important for the school district to take appropriate action so that teacher doesn't harm a student again."

In McFarlin's case, his 16-year-old victim ended up filing a lawsuit. In it, she claimed Orangefield "actually concealed McFarlin's behavior" and "lied to" the Port Arthur School District "to cover up McFarlin's abuses."

Orangefield's current superintendent, Dr. Stephen Patterson, did respond to a 12News request for comment, saying - in part - "claims that the District had prior notice of any harassment or sexual abuse and responded with indifference to such concerns are untrue and erroneous."

Patterson adds: "The District has not and will not stand for any action that may harm students."

The victim eventually dropped her suit a month before McFarlin was convicted and sentenced to prison.

12News contacted the Texas Education Agency to find out whether any districts reported McFarlin before Port Arthur. The agency says it "cannot comment on specific cases."

As for the former teacher, he's now more than two years into his sentence and is eligible for parole next year.

