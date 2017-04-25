Digging deeper: Joseph Colone Jr.'s past

BEAUMONT - Joseph Colone, Jr. was indicted in September of 2010, charged with killing 41-year-old Mary Hernandez Goodman and her 16-year-old daughter Briana Goodman. The two were found dead in a Beaumont home.

Colone, on trial for capital murder, was a former West Brook High School student. His run-ins with the law go back to 1997.

On January 14, 1997, Colone was arrested in Beaumont for possessing prohibited weapons and pleaded no contest.

On May 2, 1998, he was charged with a class B misdemeanor for marijuana possession. He pleaded no contest to those charges.

In November 1999, he was arrested in Beaumont for a felony second-degree robbery. That case was adjudicated to a later date. In June 2002, Colone was sentenced to 13 years in state prison for a felony first-degree aggravated robbery.

He was released and put on parole in 2009.

According to police, Colone Jr.’s girlfriend Ebony Andrews is accused of driving him from the home where the double murder took place.

Andrews will be tried for capital murder on June 12.

12 News reached out to Joseph Colone Sr. and he did not want to comment on his son’s case at this time.

