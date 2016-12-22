Digging deeper: how well do local police reflect their communities?

It was a call to action from a frustrated chief to the demonstrators marching through his city: address the problems you see by becoming part of the solution.

"Don't be a part of the problem. We're hiring," said then-Dallas Police Chief David Brown in July. "Get off that protest line and put an application in. We'll put you in your neighborhood and help you resolve some of the problems you're protesting about."

Brown's message is echoed by local law enforcement officers.

"I love working with the people in my community," said Officer Dannie Davis, who joined the Beaumont Police Department five years ago. "I love helping out when I can. I love helping solve problems."

Davis admitted that when he started his patrols, there weren't a lot of officers who looked like him. He said that's changed.

"I've noticed the department has really made an effort to hire more minorities," Davis said. "I think that's a good thing for Beaumont."

Out of 270 BPD officers, 215 are white (about 80 percent). Only 39 of BPD's officers are black, which is a little more than 14 percent. When it comes to the city's population, only 40 percent is white and 47 percent is black.

Officer Haley Walters said that difference in diversity isn't for a lack of opportunity.

"We offer a lot of different incentives," she said. "We pay for officers who are fluent in other languages, things like that."

In addition to Beaumont, 12News looked at the cities in Southeast Texas with populations of more than 15,000, then submitted public records requests to find out how well their police departments match the community makeup.

Port Arthur PD's officers are 57 percent white and about 18 percent black. Its residents, however, are 36 and 41 percent respectively.

In Orange, 86 percent of the police department is white and just 10 percent is black. The community, though, is 61 percent white and 33 percent black.

All Nederland police officers are white, compared to 88 percent of its population.

Here's how the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office numbers break down: 52 percent of deputies are white and about 34 percent are black. That is closer to the county's 49 and 45 percent, respectively.

"I think we very well reflect the community that we serve," said Sheriff Mitch Woods.

The county's outgoing sheriff said the biggest challenge for staffing a law enforcement agency is that he can only hire from those who apply.

"That's what makes recruiting difficult," Woods said. "You're not selling something. There are hazards in this business."

Not everyone, he argued, is willing to put their life on the line for their neighbors.

"There's a tremendous amount of personal liability that goes along with your actions in this work that other jobs don't have," said Woods.

The sheriff added that he thinks he has a secret weapon: the Jefferson County jail.

"I think it's one of the best recruiting tools that I have because people can come at an entry level in corrections and get a wonderful foundation to build from," said Woods.

Positions within the jail allow those interested in a law enforcement career to test it out and sometimes move into the sheriff's office or other local agencies.

Woods, who is retiring at the end of 2016 after decades wearing a badge encouraged other to consider pinning one on too.

"It's a demanding job. It's an essential job," he said. "It's been one of the most rewarding jobs I think anyone could find."

If you're interested in applying for a law enforcement career, click here to learn more about BPD opportunities and click here to look into JCSO requirements.

