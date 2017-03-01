Digging deeper: firefighters face triple the average cancer risk

Ask Roy Wood about why he loves being a firefighter and the 40-year-veteran will be chatting for a while.

"You get to help people," he says. "I think all firefighters want to help other people."

What Wood didn't realize when he got started at the age of 18 is that because of the job he loves, one day he'd be the one who needed help.

"[Cancer] never entered my mind. I was right there at retirement," Wood says. "This is not the retirement party that I was looking for."

A 2013 study revealed about 68 percent of his fellow firefighters will receive a cancer diagnosis compared to just 22 percent of the general population.

"We never thought about this one. This snuck in the back door on us," he says.

It turns out, the biggest threat for firefighters isn't the scorching heat of the flames, but the toxic chemicals in the smoke.

"There have been a whole lot of changes in the stuff that's burning in the houses," says Beaumont firefighter Jeff Nesom. "It used to be just normal wood construction. There weren't near as many toxins as there are now."

The list of toxins in smoke ranges from dioxins to formaldehyde to hydrogen cyanide and byproducts of petrochemicals. The CDC says interacting with those chemicals leads to an increase in digestive, oral, respiratory and urinary cancers in firefighters. It's such a prevalent issue, the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters worked to change state statute, recognizing some cancers as line-of-duty injuries or deaths.

"The chemicals, plastics and everything these days is tremendous," Wood says. "There's all kinds of chemicals in a fire. When you burn them, you're breaking them down, you're releasing them, you're combining them, you're making more chemicals."

Firefighters these days have masks and air packs so they can breathe clean air when they're on scene.

"We're trying to shield our body from the poisons in the air that we're breathing in," says Melissa Cracknell, a Beaumont firefighter of three years.

The air packs keep the poisons out of firefighters' lungs, but not off their skin.

"It's really easy to soak in the poisons and toxins through your neck and areas where your skin is thinner," Cracknell says.

Wood describes his body after a fire as "hazmat all over."

"You're trying to keep up with it and keep ahead of the curve and try to keep your people safe," he says. "It's a hard job."

Once crews return to the station, the goal is to wash their bunker gear after every fire, but that's not always feasible. It takes a lot of time to wash and dry each set.

"It's hard to come back to the station and put your gear in a washing machine when we're still in service and needing to make another call," Nesom says. "We end up having to make another run and put that same dirty stuff back on in the middle of the night."

In the best case scenario, the crew has a second set of gear into which they can change. The City of Beaumont is working on outfitting all its firefighters with two pairs of turnouts. That's just not a financial option for smaller departments, such as Lumberton. Instead, crews make due with industrial wipes that can clean off any contaminants after a fire. They also try to shower after each call, despite the superstition that getting clean will just lead to getting another call.

"You're trying to wash it out of your hair, but it's still there. It's coming out of your pores and everything," says Wood.

Then, at the end of their shift, they can throw their turnouts in the washer.

"It will dang sure clean some bunker gear," Wood says of the industrial-strength washer at the back of the station.

They hope that's enough to prevent cancer from sneaking up on them as it did Wood.

"I'm telling all of my friends: check up. Keep on top of it. Don't let it get ahead of you," he says.

