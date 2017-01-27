Digging deeper: Beaumont woman still waiting for Ike repairs

If you decide to walk into Carolyn Brown's South Beaumont yard, beware of dog. Her pet, David, whom she calls her "baby," is pretty protective, as are Brown's son and his wife, Steven Vallier and Angela Malveaux.

"She's a very Godly woman," says Vallier. "She keeps her faith in the Lord and he'll come through."

"She's always sad, though," Malveaux adds. "She always says, 'I can't wait until I have a warm home.'"

A walk around Brown's property reveals why: there are gaping holes around the windows as well as the front door.

"It's hard to keep it cool. It's hard to keep it warm," Vallier says.

Brown says David doesn't mind when the temperature in the house drops along with the temperature outside.

"He loves it with all that hair," she says. "I just bundle up and keep going."

Some of the home's other issues aren't as easy to ignore.

"Storm brings termites," says Vallier. "They're eating the inside of the wood up, so the foundation is sinking."

As it collapses, the house's weight busts pipes, generating an astronomical water bill for a 70-year-old woman on a fixed income.

"I had to pay a thousand and something dollars," Brown says, referring to the water bill.

"Plumbers have to come out to fix that," explains Vallier. "They're scared to go under the house because the house is sinking."

These are all storm symptoms Brown thought would be repaired years ago. After all, she's watched several of her neighbors get new homes. She applied for help through the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission, the organization that doles out federal disaster funds, headed by Shaun Davis.

"We had over 4,000 applications and enough money to do between 800-900 homes," Davis says.

SETRPC has less than a year left to complete the rebuild, but Davis says there's only enough money to do 60 to 100 more homes.

"We don't like to give false hope, but as long as there's a dollar here to be spent, we're going to be looking for eligible applicants to spend it on," he says, adding that Brown is on the rolls and eligible. "She's ready for construction phase. It's just a matter of making sure the dollars hold out long enough. There are actually hundreds of people like Ms. Brown who are in need, who are eligible, who deserve it. You're just hoping you get to everybody."

Hope is something to which Brown can hold, but she refuses to let go of the home where her children grew up.

"I've been here a long time," she says.

