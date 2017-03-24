Deweyville friends send 18,000 pounds of livestock feed to North Texas

Heater Martinez and Rusty Wilkerson came up with an idea as soon as they heard about the wildfires that destroyed ranches in North Texas.

"After I watched that video I drove about five miles and just something come over me and I said I got to help these people," said Martinez.

Martinez got in touch with a rancher from Canadian, Texas who said his livestock needed food. Lots of people from around the state were sending hay to the region, but the feed, a much more expensive meal for cattle, was scarce.

So the two friends met with people in Deweyville, folks at work, and family members and ended up raising enough money to purchase 18,000 pounds of feed to send to the ranchers.

"Hopefully this will encourage other people to start lending hands and not expecting nothing in return," added Martinez, who says his community is more than thankful for the help it received one year ago after the floods.

Martinez drove up to Canadian, more than 600 miles, by himself to deliver the feed on Friday. He said if the opportunity presents itself again, and more people Southeast Texans want to donate and contribute, that he's more than willing to make the drive across the state, as many times as needed.

PAYING IT FORWARD! A group of men from Deweyville decided to raise money & send 18,000 pounds of livestock feed to the... Posted by Lance Edwards on Friday, March 24, 2017

