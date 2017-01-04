Device believed to be credit card skimmer found on Pinehurst gas pump

Police discovered a skimmer at a Pinehurst gas station.

PINEHURST - Pinehurst Police discovered discovered what appeared to be a credit card skimmer at a convenience store just before Christmas.

Police received a report of credit card abuse that originated at the Valero convenience store at 1427 Strickland Dr in Pinehurst according to a release from the Pinehurst Police Department.

When an officer visited the store to investigate a clerk a the store the clerk discovered the device believed to be a skimmer installed on one of the gas pumps at the store the release said.

The suspected skimmer device was removed as evidence and all of the other pumps were checked and found to be clean according to the release.

Anyone who suspects a skimmer may be in use at any business is urged to contact whichever police department is local to the business the release said.

