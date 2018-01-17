Despite freezing temperatures, thousands wake up in Jefferson County without Energy

BEAUMONT - Over a thousand people in Southeast Texas woke up Wednesday morning without electricity, while temperatures dropped bellow freezing levels.

Entergy officials tell 12News that frozen branches and cold weather played roll in these power outages.

More thanr 1,700 customers in Jefferson County didn't have power, 132 in Orange County, and 16 in Hardin county.

As of 8 am, there are around 600 customers without power across the Entergy Texas region due to winter weather. Monitor estimated restoration times via our outage map https://t.co/qs0PI7VkDe Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/ariLrzHtm9 — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) January 16, 2018

"It's all in the worst time it can happen," says Shane Hardy, resident of Beaumont.

"With 20 degree weather, it's not a good time to lose power," he says.

Entergy encourages you to unplug unused appliances to help speeds up this power recovery process.

About 4,500 customers are without power. Check the outage map at https://t.co/BWnf1gRzQX to get estimated restore times. Remember that restoration can be delayed because of heavy load on the system. pic.twitter.com/7ukxG8b7cD — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) January 17, 2018

