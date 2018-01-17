KBMT
Despite freezing temperatures, thousands wake up in Jefferson County without Energy

Juan Rodriguez, KBMT 12:37 PM. CST January 17, 2018

BEAUMONT - Over a thousand people in Southeast Texas woke up Wednesday morning without electricity, while temperatures dropped bellow freezing levels.

Entergy officials tell 12News that frozen branches and cold weather played roll in these power outages.

More thanr 1,700 customers in Jefferson County didn't have power, 132 in Orange County, and 16 in Hardin county.

"It's all in the worst time it can happen," says Shane Hardy, resident of Beaumont.

"With 20 degree weather, it's not a good time to lose power," he says.

Entergy encourages you to unplug unused  appliances to help speeds up this power recovery process.

