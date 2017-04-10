DeQuincy man charged with sexually assaulting female family member several times in past few years

LAKE CHARLES - A DeQuincy, La., man has been charged with sexually assaulting a family member on several occasions over the past few years.
Charles Lee Fontenot, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated crime against nature on Friday , April 7, 2017, according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received a complaint on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, that Fontenot had sexually assaulted a 12 year-old female family member the release said.
The victim told investigators that Fontenot has inappropriate sexual contact with her several times since she was five or six years-old the release said.
Fontenot's bond was set at $750,000 the release said.
Sheriff's office detective Jacob Dore’ is the lead investigator on the case.
