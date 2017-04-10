DeQuincy, La, man arrested, charged with rape of 11 year-old girl

Leon Price Jr. Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHRALES - A DeQuincy man has been arrested and charged with raping an 11 year-old girl who was a family acquaintance.

Leon Price, Jr., 45, was arrested on Friday, April 7, 2017, at his home with assistance from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Price was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail and later transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center where he is being held on first degree rape charges with a $1M bond the release said.

The Sheriff's office received a complaint against Price on December 14 from a then 11 year-old girl who told investigators that Price had sexually assaulted her in September 2016 according to the release.

The investigation, led by sheriff's Detective Lt. Brent Young, continues and more charges are possible.

