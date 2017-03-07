Deputies send out warning on scam season

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Spring is almost in the air and as pretty as it can get outside, it could get pretty ugly for your wallet, if you're not careful.

"Spring time is coming, so there's going to be a lot more people out doing landscape and doing outside work." said Deputy Marcus McLellan with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

McLellan says the office received new information about people going around rural parts of the county and offering to redo drive ways.

The scam artists tell homeowners a certain price then rip them off once the job is done.

"They'll say 15 to 18 hundred dollars to redo your drive way, once they do that, they come back and ask for double or triple of that." said McLellan.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office offer this advice to avoid falling victim to the scam:

Ask the employee for a business card

Give a call to the company to verify its legitimate

Make sure the company is licensed, bonded, and insured

This is just the latest in scams Southeast Texans have been encountering in the past few weeks.

The west end community was targeted with a soccer scam, where just last week people went door to door impersonating West Brook High School soccer players selling items to residents.

Last month, two women were robbed at gun point after they tried to buy a car from a supposed seller they met through Facebook.

"Most of your scammers will target the elderly because they are more vulnerable." McLellan said.

Scam artists could face a misdemeanor or even a felony.

