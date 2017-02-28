Deputies seize more than $500K in traffic stop

BEAUMONT - Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies found more than $500,000 during a traffic stop Tuesday morning along Interstate 10.

Deputies stopped a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a man from the Valley just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

While deputies spoke to the driver and asked him questions he became nervous and when asked by deputies to search his car he refused according to the release.

A K9 unit was brought to the car and the dog immediately "alerted" on the SUV the release said.

When deputies searched the SUV they found $505,630 in hidden in panels according to the release.

The driver of the SUV claimed the cash was not his, that he had no knowledge of it and did not know where it came from the release said.

Deputies released the driver and seized the cash pending further investigation according to the release.

They also seized the SUV until its owner can be found.

