Terrence Claiborne

BEAUMONT - An Interstate 10 traffic violation became a drug bust after Jefferson County deputies found marijuana and cash in a car driven by a man from Humble.

Terrence Claiborne, 43, was arrested by deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force after they pulled him over Monday on Interstate 10 near Hamshire Road according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Claiborne, who was alone, was traveling west in a black Dodge Charger when deputies stopped him for a traffic violation and noticed that he was nervous and acting suspicious the release said.

When deputies asked to search the car Claiborne gave consent and they discovered a black duffel bag containing 10 pounds of Marijuana and $5,000 in cash in the trunk of the car according to the release.

Claiborne was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he is currently awaiting arraignment on charges of felony possession of marijuana the release said.

(© 2017 KBMT)