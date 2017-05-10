A spokesperson for the Galveston County Sheriff's Office told 12News that crews are searching for a 12-year-old autistic child who was last seen around midnight.

The spokesperson said Texas Equusearch and other volunteers are helping authorities search for the child.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement just after 9 a.m.:

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a 12 year old autistic child. His name is Fidel Hernandez. He was last seen by his mother in their home in Port Bolivar at 12:30 am Wednesday, May 10th . She discovered him missing at approx. 4:30 am this date and searched for him briefly before calling the Sheriff’s Office. She did find the front door of the residence open. Foul play is not suspected at this time. We ask for anyone who may have seen him to call the Sheriff’s Office at (409) 766-2322.

